It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our mother, Dee Anna (Dunkin) Finley, age 86, on Sunday July 14th, 2024.

She was born on January 19th, 1938 in Kansas City Missouri. Dee Anna was the only daughter of Ludwell Elmer and Helen Marie (Bowen) Dunkin and was full of love and laughter with a touch of sorrow and painful resilience. Dee Anna grew up in North Kansas City where she loved to play softball and was often referred to as the homerun queen. She loved music, singing, and dancing. She belonged to a group of 9 girls who liked to frolic and have fun, causing them to gain the nickname of “the naughty nine”. She always got a special glint in her eyes and a smile on her lips when she spoke of her friends.

She attended Antioch Community Church growing up and was baptized on March 25th 1956. In high school she joined the pep club, girls choir, and was a member of the National Honor Society. She graduated from North Kansas City High school and at the tender age of 18 married Dwane Lee Finley on June 2nd, 1956 at Park Hill Christian Church. They had three children, Larry, Cheryl, and Ricky. Dwane and Dee Anna loved children and were foster parents for 3 years where she provided love, kindness, and emotional support along with lots of hugs and kisses to many children in need. Dee Anna and Dwane moved to Lee’s Summit in 1960 where they resided the rest of their lives. Dee Anna worked for Luzier, Russell Stovers Candy, and finally the Jackson County Election Board, from which she retired.

Dee Anna worked hard and was a loving wife and mother, member of Beta Sigma Phi and served as President and as Vice president of her chapter. She also served as the secretary of PTA for Westview School. Additionally she served as President of the Village Fair Women’s club.

Dee Anna loved sports of all kinds and was very vocal while watching the games. She absolutely loved the KC Chiefs and KC Royals and rarely missed watching a game. She loved to read, work puzzles, talk on the phone, and watch wildlife from her deck. She truly loved her friends and family.

Dee Anna Finley was preceded in death by her husband Dwane Lee Finley, her parents Ludwell Elmer Dunkin and Helen Marie Dunkin, and her granddaughter Kimberly Harris.

She is survived by her children Larry Dwane Finley, Cheryl Kay Harris (and husband Jerry Harris), and Ricky LeElmer Finley (and wife Karin Finley).

She is also survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren Stephanie Nicole Harris (and husband Mark Menefee), Deena Marie Roedel, Joshua Dwane Finley, Karsten Lyle Finley, Bjorn Lawrence Finley, Greta Diane Finley, Lincoln James Menefee and Dexter Scott Menefee.

Please join us in celebrating Dee Anna’s life on Monday July 22nd, 2024. Visitation will begin at 11 am with the funeral and graveside services beginning at 12. Reception to follow.

Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home