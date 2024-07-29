Robert Eric “Roc” Miller, 52, of Lake Lotawana, was born May 24, 1972, in Independence, the son of Robert L. “Bob” and Jean P. “Jinny” (Anderson) Miller. He departed this life Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Eric was a 1990 Lee’s Summit High School graduate but more than that he was a Lake Rat. From the early days of carving out three-wheeler trails, learning how to swim, and the first time getting up on skis he knew he was born for the water but not just any water, Lotawana water. Many of his adventures and stories started in, on, or around that water or at the very least with the many friends he made there.

Eric loved being outdoors more than anywhere else, so it came as no surprise when given the chance he used that passion to start the Roc Solid Tree and Properties Co. He operated his company extensively throughout the Lee’s Summit and Lake Lotawana areas. He was gifted with the ability to fix anything and was often seen helping the residents around Lake Lotawana. When asked why he always said he really enjoyed helping his community and lake friends and just being around the Lake. He lived and breathed the motto work hard, play hard. The same passion he brought to work he brought to play, whether that was his love for the water, his dog Hazel, or the Chiefs. He truly embodied the term fanatic and had a love for those Chiefs and was known for it as a lifelong season ticket holder who followed the team around the country. Roc will be missed by all who knew him and loved him for how he lived life out loud.

Eric was preceded in death by his father Bob Miller on July 22, 2020, and one sister Donise Brotherton.

He is survived by his long-time companion, Robin-Knapp Anderson of Lake Lotawana; his mother, Jinny Miller of Pleasant Hill; one brother, Kristopher (and Jennifer) Miller of Pleasant Hill; one sister, Carla (and Garry) Powell of Smithville; other relatives and friends.

Cremation has been accorded.

Visitation will be held 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2024, at the funeral home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. In honor of Eric, we will all be wearing our Chief’s gear as opposed to normal formal funeral attire.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Special Olympics and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

