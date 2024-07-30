Edna Mae Brelje (Richardson), 96, died peacefully at Jefferson Healthcare in Lee’s Summit, MO on July 26, 2024. Edna was born in Richmond, MO on September 24, 1927, to Clell and Ella Richardson. She was the youngest of five children and was predeceased by her parents and siblings.

Edna met Noel Yarbrough in Fontana, CA. They were married in 1947 and had three children: Carolyn Yarbrough, Shirley Kuntz, and Tom (Patti) Yarbrough. After Noel’s death in 1970, Edna married Walter Brelje in 1971 and became stepmother to Ann Hill, Brian (Susan) Brelje, and Brent (Karen) Brelje. She had 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Edna and Walter were long-standing members of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Santa Rosa, CA, and particularly enjoyed singing in the choir and leading the ‘Young At Heart’ senior group.

A visitation will take place at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit, MO on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. The funeral will follow at 11:00a.m. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Santa Rosa, CA.

The family suggests donations to Crossroads Hospice or the CHARGE Syndrome Foundation