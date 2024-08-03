August 3, 2024

By John Beaudoin

Lee’s Summit Social Services’ annual Back-to-School Store could see another increase in need in 2024.

More than 200 families (nearly 500 students) have signed up for the program, which begins Monday, Aug. 5 at Lee’s Summit Social Services, 108 SE 4th Street in downtown Lee’s Summit. The annual Back-to-School store helps hundreds of families get ready for the school year through donated backpacks filled with school supplies as well as back-to-school clothing and shoes.

This school year, LSSS is short of a few key supplies to fulfill the lists, namely: pencils, zippered binders, folders, earbuds and headphones, highlighters and composition notebooks (wide and college).

“We spend a lot of spring and all summer preparing for our Back-to-School Store and we will be ready to help families in need again this year,” LSSS Executive Director Megan Salerno said. “Our goal is to have these families ready for that first day of school – with everything. School supplies, clothing, shoes.”

Families can sign up for the Back-to-School store at www.lssocialservices.com. Each student will also get to pick out shirts, pants and shoes. Each backpack will be filled with supplies from the school district’s list for the individual buildings and grades from pre-Kindergarten through 12th.

LSSS is also accepting school supplies and monetary donations to help meet the expected needs.

Donations may be made any day after 9:30 a.m. at Lee’s Summit Social Services. The Back-to-School program is open to any family in need that resides in Lee’s Summit, Greenwood, Lake Lotawana or Lone Jack and runs Monday through Friday, Aug. 5-16. For more information on sign-ups or to donate, please visit www.lssocialservices.com or call 816-525-4357.