August 3, 2024

Constable Roll Off, a prominent name in the waste management and dumpster rental industry since 1996, announces the retirement of its founder, George Constable III, and the transition of ownership to Shannon Edgmon. Shannon, who has served as the Vice President at Constable Sanitation since 2014, will lead the company into a new era under its new name, Women Owned Dumpsters.

George Constable III, who dedicated nearly three decades to building and expanding Constable Roll Off, will remain with the company in a supportive role. His continued involvement will ensure a smooth transition and provide valuable guidance as the company moves forward.

Shannon Edgmon’s role as President marks a significant milestone for the company. Her extensive experience and leadership skills have been instrumental in Constable Sanitation and Constable Roll Off’s growth and success over the past decade. The rebranding from Constable Roll Off to Women Owned Dumpsters reflects the company’s commitment to empowering women in the waste management industry and promoting diversity and inclusion.

“We are excited to embark on this new chapter under Shannon’s leadership,” said George Constable III. “Her vision and dedication will undoubtedly drive the company to new heights.”

As part of this transition, Women Owned Dumpsters is in the process of becoming certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE). This certification will not only recognize the company’s new leadership but also strengthen its position in the market and enhance its ability to compete for contracts that value diversity and inclusion.

Shannon Edgmon expressed her enthusiasm for the future, stating, “I am honored to lead Women Owned Dumpsters and continue the legacy that George built. Our new name and WBE certification efforts emphasize our dedication to empowering women and driving positive change in the waste management industry. We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service to our clients and making a meaningful impact in our community.”

For more information about Women Owned Dumpsters and its services, please visit www.womenowneddumpsters.com or contact us at womenowneddumpsters@gmail.com or 816-525-4123.

Originally founded in 1996 as Constable Roll Off, Women Owned Dumpsters has become a prominent waste management company, renowned for its dependable and efficient services. From its inception as a family-operated business, it continues to embrace its family roots under the new leadership of Shannon Edgmon with her 10+ years of waste industry experience. The company is committed to pioneering new standards in the industry, with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and sustainability.