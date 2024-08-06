Cathy Ann Deister passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, August 2, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer.

The youngest daughter of Odis and Gladys Duncan was born November 10, 1950, in Monticello, Arkansas. She is survived by her beloved husband, Herb, whom she married in 1967, her two sons and daughters-in-law Sean and Aleasha Deister, Tracy and Stacey Deister and one daughter, Kit Deister, six grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, her brother, Gary and wife, Judy, brother, Mike Duncan, her sister, Vickie Spurck, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law, Bobbi Barnhart, niece, Julie Barnhart, brother-in-law, Buddy Spurck and nephew, Jimmy Duncan.

A 1968 graduate of Lee’s Summit High School, Cathy was a stay-at-home mom until she began her career at FedEx in 1985 where she worked until her retirement in 2011. In leisure, she pursued an interest in gardening and enjoyed gathering weekly with good friends to play dominoes. She loved creating an attractive and pleasant home and made a hobby of creating endless “honey-do” lists and remodeling projects to be executed by the more than capable Herb. As an avid shopper and bargain hunter she furnished her home with unique style.

As a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Cathy cherished time spent with family. Her home, overlooking Lake Lotawana, was a hub for holiday celebrations and impromptu gatherings. Her door was always open to family and friends. She had an enthusiastic love for people and a giving spirit.

Cathy was a deeply devoted Christian and active church member. She welcomed opportunities to share the plan of salvation with others. Her life was grounded in her faith and was reflected in the way she bravely, without complaint or questioning, faced her battle with cancer.

Cathy’s positive outlook on life, abiding faith and her love of family and friends will forever be remembered.

A celebration of Cathy’s life will be held Friday, August 9, 2024, at The Fellowship Church at 1601 W. Main, Greenwood, MO. Visitation 10:30am – 12:00, Service 12:00.

A meal will be served for immediate family, extended family and close friends at the church after the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Cathy’s memory