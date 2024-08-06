Mary Ann (Musil Neff), age 88, passed away on August 3, 2024, in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Born on November 26, 1935, in Kansas City, Kansas, she dedicated many years to working at the Hickman Mills CSD School District and the Spofford Home, contributing significantly to her community.

Mary Ann was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherished family above all. She is survived by her brother Jerome Musil, sister Jean Goff, daughter LaDonna List (Harold), and sons Owen Neff, Jr. (Melissa), Philip Neff (Melody), and Eric Neff (Karla), along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her husband, Owen Neff Sr., preceded her in death.

An avid traveler, Mary Ann also enjoyed working puzzles and actively participated in the Ruskin High School Band Parents Club and Scout Parents groups, reflecting her passion for community involvement and support.

Visitation will be held at Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO, on Wednesday, August 7th at 5:00 PM. A Funeral Mass is scheduled at Our Lady of Presentation Church in Lee’s Summit, MO, on Thursday, August 8th at 10:00 AM, followed by burial at the Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities in memory of Mary Ann. The Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit, MO, is assisting the family