On July 27, 2024, Richard Wallace lost his battle with cancer. He was born on January 16, 1943, in Nevada, Missouri. After high school graduation, he joined the Air Force where he served proudly for four years. After serving, he moved to Lee’s Summit and made his living as a painter. In 1966, he met the love of his life, Sharon Tombaugh. Together they had two children, Kimberly and Kenneth Wallace. Richard and Sharon made Lee’s Summit their home for many years before settling in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

On September 15th at Pleasant Hill Community Center (308 W. Commercial Street, Pleasant Hill, MO) we will have a celebration of life from 11 am-2 pm. Let us all gather to celebrate a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.