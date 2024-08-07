Steven Craig Dale, 74, of Higginsville, was born November 21, 1949, in Harrisonville, the son of Billy Joe and Carla Ann (Smith) Dale. He departed this life Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at his residence in Higginsville.

Steven attended Lee’s Summit Schools through the eighth grade where he enjoyed playing baseball and football. During the summer between his eighth grade and Freshman year he was involved in a bicycle accident that left him permanently impaired. He still enjoyed day trips, horses, and listening to Elvis.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents; his sister-in-law, Cindy (Dempsey) Dale; and brother-in-law, Rick Dickerson.

He is survived by his brother Kim Dale of Lee’s Summit; sister, Debra Dickerson of Lee’s Summit; four nieces and nephews, Justin (and Stephanie) Dickerson of Belton, Katie Leigh (and Nels) Godfredson of Olathe, Kara (and Eddie) Treadwell and Elliot (and Amanda) Dale both of Lee’s Summit; nine great nieces and nephews; his aunt, Linda (and Bob) Carrie of Blue Springs; and four cousins, Sherri Jo Adams, Kendra , Pam Colvin, and Don Dale.

Visitation will be held 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2024, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Casket bearers are Elliot Dale, Kim Dale, Justin Dickerson, Nels Godfredson, Jim Piccinini, and Eddie Tredwell.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Higginsville Parent Association and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

