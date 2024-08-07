Ted F. Manley of Lee’s Summit, Missouri lost his battle with cancer on Friday August 2nd, 2024, at the age of 72. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.

Ted is survived by his wife Barbara A. Manley and his sons James J. Manley and Jeffrey J. Manley, 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ted loved his family dearly.

He was preceded in death by his son Shawn M. Manley, his parents Lela and Milton Manley, and his brothers Fred and John Manley.

Ted graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1970 and married the love of his life Barbara in December of 1970, and received a draft notice in April of 1971. He served in the United States Army as a Chemical, Biological and Nuclear Specialist until 1973, returning home to work in the family business repairing and installing appliances for families in the greater Kansas City area. Shortly after retiring, Ted went to work with Grooms Heating and Cooling, where he enjoyed working alongside the Groom family.

After retiring he spent a lot of time at the Lake of the Ozarks fishing. If the fish weren’t biting, he would have been working on his lake house and talking about the next time he would get to go fishing.

Services will be held on August 16th, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Langsford Funeral home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The family requests in Lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063