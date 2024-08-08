As we collectively grieve for a grandfather, father, brother, uncle and friend, I would encourage all to focus on the happy memories.

He was at peace and surrounded by loved ones when he passed. He left this earth with his faith intact. While he was sad to say goodbye to those he loved, he held true to the belief he would say hello to a few he had missed.

He was always an active person, hiking, cycling, and even playing a bit of pickle ball. During his retirement years he especially enjoyed volunteering as a greeter at the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.



The family would like to thank Carnegie Village in Belton for the care and compassion they showed Richard.

His memory will live on in the many lives he enhanced with his warmth and kindness.

A visitation for Richard will be held on Saturday, August 10th from 9-10am at Longview Funeral Home, with services and interment to follow.

Memorial contributions in Richard’s name are suggested to the Overland Park Arboretum, 8909 W. 179th Street, Overland Park, KS 66013