Ronald James Wilson, 90, died on July 28, 2024 . Ron was born on January 15, 1934 in Sioux City, Iowa to James and Rosella Wilson. He moved to Kansas City when he was in junior high school. He graduated from East High School in 1951 and was a member of ROTC. He served his country joining the United States National Guard while in junior college.

Ron married Beryl Niblock in 1954. He graduated the University of Kansas with a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1959. He was second in his class and a member of Tau Beta Pi. He then completed the University of Missouri’s Executive Development Program and received a Certificate in Business Administration in 1963.

Ron was hired by General Electric in Kansas City upon graduation. He assisted in designing the electrical systems and providing the lighting for the TWA Kansas City International airport as well as the lighting system for the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals stadiums. He worked for GE for several years as a District Manager and Strategic Planner.

He was also Vice President for CBM in Raytown, MO and President of Keathley-Patterson Electric Supply Company ,starting in 1988, in Little Rock, Arkansas. He then retired to Lee’s Summit, MO in 1993.

Ron & Beryl had a very interesting life with each company he worked for, as they traveled as host and hostess to 12 different countries in the world.

He was an active and dedicated member of the Living Church of God.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents James and Rosella Wilson and sister Darlene Impecoven.

He is survived by his wife, Beryl Wilson, sons Barry Wilson and Brian (Linda) Wilson. Grandchildren: Laura (Sean) Harper, Steven (Crystal) Wilson, Sean (Sadie) Wilson, and Christopher Wilson. Great Grandchild: Asher, Step Great Grandchildren: Riley and Aubrey, Nephew Scott Impecoven, and Nieces Linda Impecoven-Lind and Diane O’Neill.

The visitation and funeral services occurred on August 1, 2024 at Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO 64138, followed by a celebration of his life at the Gamber Community Center in Lee’s Summit.