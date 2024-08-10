August 10, 2024

Do you know someone who you think has made a difference in Lee’s Summit either in the past or continues to make a difference today?

You have an opportunity to nominate that individual or family for the Legends of Lee’s Summit award.

The Legends of Lee’s Summit was created by the History Museum Board in 2022 to celebrate and recognize a person or family who has impacted, or continue to impact, our community.

Nominations are due by October 31st each year. Selected candidates will be considered, vetted and formally nominated by the Board of the History Museum. The honorees will be recognized at the annual Legends of Lee’s Summit Gala and their names displayed on a permanent plaque in front of the History Museum at 220 SW Main Street in downtown Lee’s Summit.

Legends of Lee’s Summit nomination categories include: Humanitarian, Entertainment/Arts, Civic/Pioneer, Athletics, Military, Literary/Educator, and Business.

To nominate a person or family for this recognition visit www.leessummitmuseum.com for Legends of Lee’s Summit nomination information.

The History Museum is open Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.