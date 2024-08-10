Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird will deliver the State of the City address on Aug. 16 at the Missouri Innovation Campus, 1101 NW Innovation Parkway.

The Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce is hosting the luncheon beginning at 11 a.m. with the mayor’s address scheduled to start at noon.

During the State of the City address, Mayor Baird will discuss the importance of understanding diverse perspectives and their impact on the city’s successes. He will highlight specific examples where valuing different viewpoints has led to innovative solutions and the development of projects that meet a wide range of needs, reinforcing that the city’s strength lies in the ability to look through a broader lens and work collaboratively toward common goals.

The State of the City address will livestream on the City’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/cityofls.

The State of the City is open to the public. For those wishing to purchase lunch, tickets are available for $30 by contacting the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce at 816.524.2424.