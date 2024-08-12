Judy Lea Bost passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, August 9, 2024, following her battle with cancer.

The oldest daughter of Gleason and Irene Combs, Judy was born September 19, 1944, in Maryville, Missouri. She is survived by her sister, Alisa K. Scully and brother-in-law, Dr. Bill Scully of Lee’s Summit, MO, sister-in-law, Judy Sukaloski of Boxford, MA, two nieces, Judith L. Powelson (Curtis) of Greenwood, MO and Marci D. Bates (Chris) of Lake Winnebago, MO, two great nieces and two great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her late husband, Andrew Bost.

A 1962 graduate of J.C. Penney High School in Hamilton, MO., Judy was active in school activities including academic honors, thespians and being chosen homecoming queen her senior year.

Following her high school graduation, Judy moved to Lee’s Summit, finding employment first with the Kansas City Life Insurance Company and then servicing more than thirty years as Benefits Administrator for Western Electric/AT&T in Lee’s Summit. While at Western Electric Judy would meet her beloved husband, Andrew. They were married on a Christmas Eve and celebrated fifty years of marriage together.

Judy and Andy enjoyed many adventures together over their years traveling many times to the Caribbean for scuba diving and sailing. In later years they purchased their own sailboat that was enjoyed by family and friends, many happy times at both Smithville and Stockton Lakes.

Judy and Andy were dog lovers supreme! Over the years they brought several Afghan Hounds and long-haired Dachshunds into their home, they were their pride and joy. Judy was a strong animal rights advocate and a consistent contributor to local animal rescue and shelter organizations in the region.

Judy was an outstanding homemaker and cook, she enjoyed hosting many family holiday gatherings. In later years she enjoyed crafting and making beautiful homemade seasonal and special occasion cards for family and friends which were treasured by those who received them.

Following cremation, a private service for family and friends will be held at a date to be determined. Interment at the Historical Lee’s Summit Cemetery.

The family wished to thank the compassionate staffs at St. Lukes East Hospital, the Jefferson Health Center, and Three Rivers Hospice for her care.

The family requests in Lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Salvation Army, Wayside Waifs or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063