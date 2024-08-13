Jackson County Legislator Sean Smith has had discussions with several taxing jurisdictions within Jackson County. He believes the conversations have been productive in collaborating to find viable solutions that will work for taxing subdivisions like school districts as well as the taxpayers.

“There are currently $119 Million in overpayments and the county will see that turn into a $250M problem if resolutions are delayed,” Smith comments. He believes the county’s best option is to comply with the Missouri State Tax Commission’s order especially after a Cass County judge previously confirmed that the 2023 Jackson County Assessment Cycle was non-compliant with state law.