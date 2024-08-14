Deborah Louise Roberts, known affectionately as Debby, passed away on August 9, 2024, in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, at the age of 67. Born on December 4, 1956, in Overland Park, Kansas, Debby was a proud alumna of Kansas University, where she earned her degree in Social Work. Despite her educational background, she found her professional calling in the field of Information Technology and retired from the IT department at the City of Lee’s Summit in 2019.



Debby married Scott R. Roberts on June 11, 2005, and together they cherished life at Prairie Lee Lake, enjoying time on the water and hosting gatherings for friends and family. Debby was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2020, a battle she faced with immense courage, supported by her loving husband, family, and friends.



She is survived by her husband, Scott; sister, Kathy Nall of Olathe, KS; mother and father-in-law, Van and Alice Roberts of Sun City West, AZ; brother and sister-in-law, Matt and Shelley Roberts of Olathe, KS; Brian and Andrea Roberts of Paradise Valley, AZ; and Kendra and Greg Jones of Lawrence, KS. She also leaves behind eight nieces and nephews, as well as eight great-nieces and nephews from Kansas, Michigan, Arizona, and Missouri. Debby was preceded in death by her parents, William H. and Shirley Ann Carlos.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20th, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at Langsford Funeral Home, located at 115 SW 3rd St. Lee’s Summit, MO 64063. A service to celebrate her life will be held the following morning, Wednesday at 10:00 am, at the same location.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Debby’s memory may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, an organization close to her heart. The family extends their gratitude to Langsford Funeral Home for their compassionate assistance during this difficult time.

Share