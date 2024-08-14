Herman Alvin “Al” Brunssen, age 95, passed away on August 13, 2024, at the Kansas City Hospice House. A service in his memory will be held at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit, MO.

Al was born on May 13, 1929, in Sioux City, Iowa, and spent his early years on his parents’ farm near Randolph, Nebraska. After graduating from Randolph High School, he attended Norfolk Junior College in Norfolk, Nebraska. Al worked as a Radio Broadcast Engineer at KSWI and KFMX radio stations in Council Bluffs, Iowa, before serving his country in the Korean War as part of the Army Signal Corps. This time also included spending a year in Germany with the 7793rd Signal Microwave Relay Platoon.

Following his military service, Al enjoyed a 37-year career with the American Telephone & Telegraph Company, working in Sidney, Nebraska; Sioux City, Iowa; and Kansas City, Missouri, before retiring in December 1989.

Al was an active member of his community. He belonged to Swope Park Lodge #617, the Scottish Rite bodies of Kansas City, and Ararat Shrine, where he served as a past president of the Ararat Guides Flag Unit and the Raytown Shrine Club. He was also a proud member of American Legion Post #189 in Lee’s Summit, MO. In addition to his community service, Al played with the Silver Strings Dulcimer Players, bringing joy to many senior groups.

Alvin is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Alvena (Thaden) Brunssen; wife, Marjory (Spilker) Brunssen; son, David Brunssen; and daughter-in-law, Marsha (Nicholson) Brunssen.

He is survived by his son, Douglas Brunssen of Glenwood, Iowa; his daughter, Debra Brunssen of Lee’s Summit, MO; his brother Harold and sister-in-law Berdine Brunssen of Coleridge NE; his granddaughter, Stacy (and Dustin) Berens of Lee’s Summit; and his great-grandchildren, Daxton and Stella Berens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Kansas City Hospice House or the American Diabetes Association.