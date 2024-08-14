Lucy Ann Kroger 96, passed away August 12th, 2024.

Ann was born in Pittsville, MO on March 21, 1928 to Joseph Grigsby Renick and Mary Elizabeth (Smith) Renick. She was the seventh of their ten children. After the passing of both of her parents in 1945-46. The 5 younger children lived with their blind Aunt May.

After their Aunt passed in 1950, Ann and her youngest sister Laura moved to Kansas City, MO Where she met her husband of 37yrs Richard D. Kroger they married on June,13th,1954.

They had 3 children, two daughters and a son.

Ann attended Cosmetology School at the House of Heavelin in KCMO in 1960. An accomplishment that meant a lot to her. Ann was a member of the First Baptist Church in Raytown.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Dale Kroger, eight siblings Kenneth Eugene Renick, Elizabeth Alberta (Renick) Gardner, Katheryn Virginia (Renick) Alley, Lorene America (Renick) Carson, Josephine Francis (Renick) Rodgers, Raymond Grigsby Renick, Robert Allen Renick and Earl Richard Renick.

She leaves two daughters Daneen Ann Thurman(David), Raytown, MO, Dana Lynelle Cramer(Lee), Raytown, MO a son Kerry Dale Kroger, Kansas City, MO, two grandsons Sean Patrick Thurman (Natalie), Bentonville, AR, Ryan Matthew Thurman (Erica), Raytown, MO and a Granddaughter Leah Danielle Cramer(Ashton), Warrensburg, MO and her sister Laura Marie (Renick) Conley, Oak Grove, MO, numerous nieces and nephews, many extended family members, close friends and pets.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be by invitation.

In lieu of flowers, Ann’s family asks for donations to be made to the Dementia Society at www.dementiasociety org