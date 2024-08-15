Jack Lee Wulser, 88, of Pleasant Hill, MO, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 31, 2024. Jack was born on February 15, 1936 in Kansas City, MO, to Frances (Patton) and George Wulser. Jack attended St. Louis Catholic Grade School in Kansas City and graduated from Bishop Hogan High School in 1953. After graduation, Jack continued his education at Rockhurst University. He served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves from 1957-1963. Jack worked as a Tool and Machine Designer for Westinghouse and the Bendix Corporation from 1961-1965. He then went to work for Western Electric/AT&T as an Engineering Associate, retiring in 1986, after 21 years of service.

Jack was devout in his faith and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Harrisonville, MO for over fifty years. He was actively involved in the Knights of Columbus as a 3rd degree member of the council. He spent many hours volunteering at the annual Turkey Dinner and other church events.

Jack had many hobbies and interests that kept him busy in his spare time. He was a handyman who could build or fix almost anything, including building the house he and Sandy lived in for over 50 years. If he didn’t know how to do something, he taught himself. He enjoyed woodworking and was a member of the woodworkers guild. After retirement, his favorite days were filled with his family; spending time at their lake place on Pomme de Terre; water skiing up to the age of 76; traveling and playing golf with his buddies and monthly pizza get togethers with all of his friends from AT&T.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenny Wulser; sister, Jean Putthoff; brother-in-law, Mike Putthoff; sister, Ann Lambert; and nephew, Vincent Putthoff.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sandra Wulser; two daughters, Sherri Knipp (Brian) of Lee’s Summit, Missouri and Cindy Wulser (Ron) of Raytown, Missouri; two beautiful granddaughters, Brianna Knipp and Hannah Knipp; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2700 E Mechanic St, Harrisonville, Missouri. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM; Rosary at 11:00 AM; followed by Mass at 11:15 AM. Private interment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jack’s honor to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or the American Heart Association.