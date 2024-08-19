Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has issued the following statement on Ordinance 5864, the proposal for an elected assessor:

“A qualified and experienced Assessor is essential for accurate and fair property assessments in Jackson County. The current appointment process ensures this by requiring candidates to hold at least a bachelor’s degree, be certified as an appraiser in Missouri, and have extensive experience in property assessment. These stringent qualifications are vital for maintaining the integrity of our assessment process.

“The recent passage of an ordinance to place the question of an elected Assessor on the November ballot raises significant concerns. Unlike the current system, the proposed charter amendment includes no qualifications for the role. This opens the door for the position to be filled based on popularity rather than expertise, jeopardizing the quality and fairness of assessments that our residents rely on. This risk is heightened by the misleading statements and falsehoods that have circulated, which could easily sway an election.

“Additionally, electing an Assessor removes the checks and balances provided by the County Legislature’s approval process, potentially creating a position with little accountability and limited recourse for poor performance.

“In response to questions about whether I plan to sign or veto the ordinance, I want to make it clear that my priority is ensuring the best interests of Jackson County residents are served. I am carefully weighing the potential consequences of this proposal and will make a decision that upholds the integrity of our operations and the trust our community places in us.”