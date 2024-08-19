Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, August 21 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 This meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded on the district’s YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

August 22, 2024 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation Presentation Comments from the Public

4.01 Public Comments Board Committee Reports Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.02 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of Bills Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – July, 2024

7.02 First and Final Reading of Board Policy AC – Prohibition Against Illegal Discrimination, Harassment and Retaliation

7.03 Board Policies -Second Reading

7.04 Cooperating School Districts of Greater Kansas City Membership Dues

7.05 Set the Tax Rate Hearing Date

7.06 Kelly Educational Services – Pricing Exhibit A Revision

7.07 Fire Academy Memo of Understanding

7.08 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

7.9 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.10 AntFarm-Employee Benefit Administration Technology Platform

7.11 Cintas – AED Units

7.12 Financial Underwriter

7.13 Follett

7.14 Global Spectrum Contract for 2025 Graduation Ceremonies

7.15 MOREnet Services for 2024-25

7.16 Multi-District Deaf/Hard of Hearing Program Contract Renewal

7.17 Mystery Science Renewal

7.18 Professional Software for Nurses, Inc. (PSNI) Renewal

7.19 Personnel Report Items for Decision

8.01 Approve Insurance Plans for Calendar Year 2025

8.02 Board Policy KI – Public Solicitations/Advertising in District Facilities Items of Information – Presentations

9.01 Resident Requested Item – Standardized Process for Library Materials

9.02 Aquatics Center Annual Program Evaluation

9.03 Human Resources Department Annual Program Evaluation Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 2023-2024 Nutrition Services Program Evaluation Adjournment

