Valmeta E. Jones, 93, of Independence, Missouri passed away on August 16, 2024. She was born on September 4, 1930, in Sedalia, Missouri. She had anything other than a traditional life. In a post-depression era, she was apprenticed out to help meet family resource needs, and married and became a mother to two boys in her teenage years. After missing out on High School graduation she earned her GED in her 40s. She volunteered for the Independence Senior Center, writing for the community paper. While working for the U.S. Marine Corps Finance Center she became “Mom” to many young Marines and “Straightened-Out” many Senior Enlisted and O-4s thru O-6s. She doubled her workload in her 50s by flipping houses in her “spare time” before it became famous on HGTV. She had a lifelong passion for genealogy, tracing the family tree back several generations.

Ms. Jones is survived by her sons Art and Pete Jones, 6 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, with 2 more great-greats on the way.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the Salvation Army, serving the Midwest from 5550 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates, IL, 60192.

Services were held for the family at Holden Cemetery on August 21, 2024.