Larry Eugene Little, 74, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away on August 13, 2024. He was born on July 22, 1950, in Newport, Arkansas. After his family moved to Missouri, Larry attended Lee’s Summit schools, graduating from Lee’s Summit Senior High School in 1968.

After high school, Larry joined the United States Air Force, returning to Lee’s Summit after completing his military service. He spent most of his adult life in Texas, working for Verizon as a Cable Splicer and performing Union Steward duties with the Communication Workers of America. Upon retiring, Larry again returned to Lee’s Summit where he had close family and many friends.

During his school years, Larry played Little League Baseball and continued to play throughout high school. He even pitched a no-hitter baseball game as a teenager, which was covered by the local newspaper and considered quite an accomplishment. Larry was an avid baseball and football fan and seldom missed watching the Kansas City Royals and the Chiefs. He also loved rock and roll music and built an extensive collection of albums and audio equipment.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow W. and Ava N. (Turner) Little, and grandson, William P. Rogers.

He is survived by his brother, Leonard W. Little of Grand Junction, Colorado; sister, Deborah K. (Little) McIntyre of Elizabeth, Colorado; son, Larry E. Little, Junior of Raymore, Missouri; daughter, Lacy E. (Little) Rogers of Medina, Texas; and son, Matthew C. Little of Silo, Oklahoma. Larry was also the proud grandfather and great-grandfather of four granddaughters and one great-granddaughter.

Memorial Services are not planned at this time. The family appreciates all the support Larry received over the past year and we thank everyone for their kindness.