Melissa Lynn Doyle November 17, 1974 – August 18, 2024 of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by friends and family, at 7:15 PM on Sunday, August 18, 2024 after a seven-year battle with head and neck cancer.

She is survived by Husband Brian Doyle, son Alexander Doyle and his partner Dakota (Kody) Silvey, son Zachary Doyle, Maternal Grandmother Neva Ward, Fraternal Grandmother Opal Carlee Partin, Mother Judy Houghton, Father David Partin, Step-Mother Connie Partin, Brother Christopher Partin, Father-in-Law Roderick Doyle, Mother-in-Law Janet Doyle, Brother-in-Law Scott Doyle, Sister-in-Law Kristy Doyle, Niece Kendra Doyle, and multiple beloved Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, close friends & neighbors.

Melissa graduated from the University of Central Missouri (formerly CMSU) in 1997 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration and was the Director of Human Resources for the Forum of Overland Park 2007-2018 before leaving to begin cancer treatments.

When she was no longer able to work, she devoted her time to volunteering with the PTA, Project Graduation, and the Downtown Lee’s Summit Association. She also began expressing her emotional journey through resin-on-canvas artwork. It was easy to pick Melissa out of a crowd with her natural curly red hair, amazing smile, and her kindness and devotion to humanity.

Services will be Saturday, August 24, 2024 at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Visitation is 1:00-3:00, followed by a Celebration of Life. Services are open to all.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to “Paws for Autism” under the Doyle family name in honor of Melissa Doyle, for Zachary Doyle.