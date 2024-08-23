August 24, 2024
By Fred Liggett
Lee’s Summit Tigers
Head Coach – Todd Miller
2023 Record – 4-7
08/30 – host Liberty
09/6 – host Blue Springs
09/13 – at Blue Springs South
09/20 – host Liberty North
09/27 – at Lee’s Summit West
10/4 – at Park Hill South
10/11 – host Ray-Pec
10/18 – at Staley
10/25 – host Lee’s Summit North
LS North Broncos
Head Coach – Jason Rogers
2023 Record – 10-1
08/30 – at Ray-Pec
09/6 – host Staley
09/13 – at Mill Valley
09/20 -host Bentonville, AR
09/27 – host Blue Springs
10/4 – at Blue Spring South
10/11 – at Liberty North
10/18 – host Lee’s Summit West
10/25 – at Lee’s Summit
LS West Titans
Head Coach – Willie Horn
2022 Record – 7-3
08/30 – at Blue Springs
09/6 – host Oak Park
09/13 – at Liberty North
09/20- at Rockhurst
09/27 – host Lee’s Summit
10/4 – at Ray-Pec
10/11 – host Staley
10/18 – at Lee’s Summit North
10/25 – host Blue Springs South
Summit Christian Academy Eagles
Head Coach – Justin Giger
2022 Record – 2-8
08/30 – at St. Michael’s (at LS North)
09/6 – host East
09/13 – at Clinton
09/20 – host Father Tolton
09/27 – at St. Joesph Lafayette
10/4 – host University Academy
10/11 – at Van Horn
10/18 – host Pembroke Hill
10/25 – host Hogan Prep
St. Michael’s Guardians
Head Coach – Andrew Pitts
2022 Record – 9-3
08/30 – host Summit Christian
09/6 – host St. Pius X
09/13 – at Topeka Hayden
09/20 – at Pembroke Hill
09/28 – at KIPP Legacy
10/4 – host Van Horn
10/12 – at University Academy
10/18 – at Hogan Prep
10/25 – at Father Tolton
Lee’s Summit Head Football Coach – Todd Miller
What do you like the most about your team this season?
Trying to unify a group of young men to be their best on and off the field.
What concerns you the most about your team this season?
Everything.
Top returning players – Nathan Alexopoulos, RJ Scott, Kiersten Fiene, Keiair Lewis, Preston Hatfield, Payton Hatfield
Lee’s Summit North Head Football Coach – Jason Rogers
What do you like the most about your team this season?
Our maturity and bonding as a team.
What concerns you the most about your team this season?
No concerns.
Top returning players – Isiah Mozee, Chase Pearsall, Ka’ Mori Moore, Tyler Pate, Cirron Harrison, Quade Chatmon
Summit Christian Academy Head Football Coach – Justin Giger
What do you like the most about your team this season?
The past two years have been tough for this group of seniors, however, they are extremely determined to turn things around.
What concerns you the most about your team this season?
As was the case in the past, although our numbers are up this year, we still lack a lot of depth at key positions. We’ll be asking a lot from our younger guys.
Top returning players – QB/DB – Michael Ward, OL/DL – Ben Winters, WR/DB – Barrett Giger, LB/OL Garrett Madden, DB/RB Baji Walker, DL/FB – Gavin DiPardo
St. Michael’s Head Football Coach – Andrew Pitts
What do you like the most about your team this season?
We have a great group of LB’s. They are going to be out leaders on defense. We also have 2 strong RB’s in Luis Tellado and Reece Frederickson.
What concerns you the most about your team this season?
We are going to have to replace a very good QB in Cam Zaun last year.
Top returning players – WR- Henry Miller, LB- Hayden Drake, LB – Collin Stanfield, LB – Luca Bell, RB – Luis Tellado, DL – Ethan Niewald
