Lee’s Summit Tigers

Head Coach – Todd Miller

2023 Record – 4-7

08/30 – host Liberty

09/6 – host Blue Springs

09/13 – at Blue Springs South

09/20 – host Liberty North

09/27 – at Lee’s Summit West

10/4 – at Park Hill South

10/11 – host Ray-Pec

10/18 – at Staley

10/25 – host Lee’s Summit North

LS North Broncos

Head Coach – Jason Rogers

2023 Record – 10-1

08/30 – at Ray-Pec

09/6 – host Staley

09/13 – at Mill Valley

09/20 -host Bentonville, AR

09/27 – host Blue Springs

10/4 – at Blue Spring South

10/11 – at Liberty North

10/18 – host Lee’s Summit West

10/25 – at Lee’s Summit

LS West Titans

Head Coach – Willie Horn

2022 Record – 7-3

08/30 – at Blue Springs

09/6 – host Oak Park

09/13 – at Liberty North

09/20- at Rockhurst

09/27 – host Lee’s Summit

10/4 – at Ray-Pec

10/11 – host Staley

10/18 – at Lee’s Summit North

10/25 – host Blue Springs South

Summit Christian Academy Eagles

Head Coach – Justin Giger

2022 Record – 2-8

08/30 – at St. Michael’s (at LS North)

09/6 – host East

09/13 – at Clinton

09/20 – host Father Tolton

09/27 – at St. Joesph Lafayette

10/4 – host University Academy

10/11 – at Van Horn

10/18 – host Pembroke Hill

10/25 – host Hogan Prep

St. Michael’s Guardians

Head Coach – Andrew Pitts

2022 Record – 9-3

08/30 – host Summit Christian

09/6 – host St. Pius X

09/13 – at Topeka Hayden

09/20 – at Pembroke Hill

09/28 – at KIPP Legacy

10/4 – host Van Horn

10/12 – at University Academy

10/18 – at Hogan Prep

10/25 – at Father Tolton

Lee’s Summit Head Football Coach – Todd Miller

What do you like the most about your team this season?

Trying to unify a group of young men to be their best on and off the field.

What concerns you the most about your team this season?

Everything.

Top returning players – Nathan Alexopoulos, RJ Scott, Kiersten Fiene, Keiair Lewis, Preston Hatfield, Payton Hatfield

Lee’s Summit North Head Football Coach – Jason Rogers

What do you like the most about your team this season?

Our maturity and bonding as a team.

What concerns you the most about your team this season?

No concerns.

Top returning players – Isiah Mozee, Chase Pearsall, Ka’ Mori Moore, Tyler Pate, Cirron Harrison, Quade Chatmon

Summit Christian Academy Head Football Coach – Justin Giger

What do you like the most about your team this season?

The past two years have been tough for this group of seniors, however, they are extremely determined to turn things around.

What concerns you the most about your team this season?

As was the case in the past, although our numbers are up this year, we still lack a lot of depth at key positions. We’ll be asking a lot from our younger guys.

Top returning players – QB/DB – Michael Ward, OL/DL – Ben Winters, WR/DB – Barrett Giger, LB/OL Garrett Madden, DB/RB Baji Walker, DL/FB – Gavin DiPardo

St. Michael’s Head Football Coach – Andrew Pitts

What do you like the most about your team this season?

We have a great group of LB’s. They are going to be out leaders on defense. We also have 2 strong RB’s in Luis Tellado and Reece Frederickson.

What concerns you the most about your team this season?

We are going to have to replace a very good QB in Cam Zaun last year.

Top returning players – WR- Henry Miller, LB- Hayden Drake, LB – Collin Stanfield, LB – Luca Bell, RB – Luis Tellado, DL – Ethan Niewald

