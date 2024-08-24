August 24, 2024

U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver, II (MO-05) presented the prestigious Congressional Award Gold Medal to Lee’s Summit West student, Ethan Wood. Ethan earned the Congressional Award Gold Medal for his unremitting dedication to service to the community, which included over 408 volunteer hours over three years. Ethan’s service spanned from assisting in establishing a 3D printing lab at Operation Breakthrough, distributing hand-painted cards at senior centers, serving as a mentor for elementary and middle school robotics teams, and volunteering at numerous STEM summer camps, teaching Kansas City area kids coding and robotics.

“On behalf of Missouri’s Fifth Congressional District, I am proud to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Wood for this monumental accomplishment and well-earned distinction. This remarkable achievement is a testament to Ethan’s unwavering commitment to excellence and public service,” said Congressman Cleaver. “Ethan has truly set an inspiring example for his peers and our community, and I look forward to seeing his continued success and impact. This award is not just an accolade, but a recognition of his ultimate potential and contributions to society.”

The Congressional Award is a public partnership created by Congress to promote and recognize achievement, initiative, and service in America’s youth. The Congressional Award provides a unique opportunity for young people to set and achieve personally challenging goals that build character and foster community service, personal development, and citizenship.

Emanuel Cleaver, II is the U.S. Representative for Missouri’s Fifth Congressional District, which includes Kansas City, Independence, Lee’s Summit, Raytown, Grandview, Sugar Creek, Greenwood, Blue Springs, North Kansas City, Gladstone, and Claycomo. He is a member of the exclusive House Financial Services Committee and Ranking Member of the House Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance. For more information, please contact Haydin Brady at 816-842-4545 or haydin.brady@mail.house.gov.