Todd Preston King was born on February 19, 1967, in Peoria, Illinois and passed away on August 20, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Todd was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, Christian, friend, teacher, coach, and so much more. He was an athlete, playing baseball as a kid, running track and cross country in high school and intermural football in college. He enjoyed bicycling anywhere he could. He also loved the outdoors, camping with his kids, fly fishing for trout at Roaring River State Park, skiing in Colorado, and wanted to do anything adventurous.

Todd had a huge passion for nerdy things. He loved studying the stock market and making investments, playing games with his family, going to the movies, and was really into science fiction. He liked all things pop-culture and music and would belt out a tune randomly with no shame. He was spontaneous, adventurous, compassionate and supportive to all who loved and knew him.

He was a loving husband to his “Baby Doll” Carmen Hope Persson. The best dad to his children, Quinton (Dylan) King, Carmen King, Cameron King, and Kaitlyn King. A loving stepfather to Zachary (Sara) Persson, Autumn (Kylie) Darden, Faith (Jordan) Clause, Ezekiel (Nichole) Persson, Grace (Jacob) Hanson, and Zebulon Persson. A proud grandfather to Cecelia and Nova King, and 21 step-grandchildren. A son to Harold and Derinda King and brother to Tiffany (Gary) Felkner.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Nora Ruth Mammen and Raymond and Fern King.

A Visitation and Funeral will be held at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit Missouri on Tuesday, August 27th, 2024 at 10am with services immediately following at 11am. A private burial will be held for family. Donations may be given in lieu of flowers to Thrive Church; 401 NE Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063.