August 24, 2024

Submitted by Tracey Chappell

In a bid to champion the rights of law-abiding citizens and ensure a safer community for all residents, Attorney Tracey Chappell has announced her intent to seek, and win the position of Jackson County Prosecutor, one of the most crucial offices in the city. Armed with over 24 years of trial experience and a law degree from the University of Missouri – Kansas City, Chappell offers a wealth of knowledge and experience as well as a critical understanding of the strengths and shortcomings of the current legal landscape.

During her tenure as Senior Assistant County Counselor for Jackson County, Chappell delved into the complexities of handling civil commitments of the mentally ill, shedding light on the intersection of mental health and the criminal justice system. Her extensive courtroom background includes handling criminal cases and jury trials for multiple felonies, as well as serving as the Special Representative for the Missouri Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel, where she investigated Bar Association complaints, including those against Attorneys.

In a groundbreaking move, Chappell made history in 2018 as the first African American woman to serve as Prosecutor in Blue Springs, Missouri. Under her leadership, the office implemented its first diversionary program for first-time offenders, marking a significant step towards rehabilitation and community reintegration.

Together with her husband Terrance, Chappell is proud to raise a blended family of four boys. Their shared passion for community service is evident through their involvement with Connections to Success – Kansas City, as well as their participation in local church activities and support for sporting events.

Having secured an impressive percentage of the total votes cast in the 2020 Jackson County Prosecutor election, Chappell is positioned as a serious contender with the backing of many Jackson County businesses and voters. Her campaign is founded on a vision to provide Safety for Every Zip Code in Jackson County.

With no Primary Election opponent, Tracey Chappell is poised to be a serious contender for Jackson County Prosecutor in November.

