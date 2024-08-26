The Lee’s Summit High School Tiger Community is invited to a tailgate party from 5 to 6:45 p.m. before the season-opening football game against Liberty on Friday, Aug. 30 in the school cafeteria, north entrance, in support of the Rachel Stone Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Come out and enjoy great food, lawn games, facepainting, a 50/50 raffle, and tour the building.

Tailgate admission is $10/plate for grades six and up, $5 for kindergarten through fifth grade, and kids under five eat free. Tickets are available in advance through HomeTownTicketing.com (fees apply) or at the event for cash only and an additional $2 per ticket. Football tickets are sold separately. You can also click here to donate food items or volunteer your time for this event.

If you are unable to attend, but would still like to make a donation select the “Rachel Stone Memorial Scholarship Fund” at the Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation’s website.

For more information, contact Jamie Voelker at jamie.voelker@lsr7.net.