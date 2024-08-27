Released by: Records Clerk Nicole Growney

Raytown, MO – On August 27th, at 3:14 PM, Raytown Police were dispatched to 87th Street and Raytown Road for report of a victim injured from a shooting at an unknown location. Officers arrived on scene locating one adult female with an apparent gun shot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital. No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477)

Report Number: 24-2332