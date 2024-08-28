Allen Lewis Earle, aged 75, passed away on August 23, 2024, in Kansas City, MO. Born on August 8, 1949, in Danville, Illinois, Allen was a beacon of love, faith, and optimism throughout his life.

Allen graduated from Danville High School before pursuing higher education at Olivet Nazarene College and Nazarene Theological Seminary. His early career was dedicated to full-time music ministry, songwriting, and evangelism, touching many lives with his spiritual dedication and musical talent. He later transitioned into business and education development, making significant contributions at Metropolitan Community Colleges, Colorado Technical University, and Phoenix University. In his final decade, Allen devoted himself to House Church Ministry in the Greater Kansas City Metropolitan Area, where he continued to inspire and connect with the community.

A loving husband to Connie Earle for 51 years and a cherished father, Allen was the world’s best “girl dad” to daughters Tiffany Neer, Tricia Collins, and Amber White. He was preceded in death by his step-daughter Andrea Gustafson, father Raymond Earle, mother Audrey Evans Earle, and sister Sharon Knight.

Allen’s life was a testament to his belief in the goodness of others, and as such he never knew a stranger, never held grudges, and was the first to extend forgiveness. Known as a trivia king, trusted friend and counselor, friend to everyone, he also enjoyed writing, being a “Hip Hop Happenin’ Grandpa”, and continued his passion for music as a musician and vocalist. His early years included pursuits as an avid weightlifter and fitness enthusiast.

Allen is survived by his loving wife, daughters, and grandchildren Avery, Owen, Liliana Neer, Zion and Sela Collins, McKenna, Chandler, Maya, and Judah White, who will all miss him dearly.

Visitation will be held at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit, MO, on August 29th at 10 am, followed by funeral services at 11:00 am. A graveside service will immediately follow at Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery. Langsford Funeral Home is assisting the family during this time.