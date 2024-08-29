By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

Liberty at Lee’s Summit (Friday Night Lights tour game)

The Todd Miller era begins at the home of the Tigers where they play host to some high flying Blue Jays. Veteran head coach Chad Frigon of Liberty knows his team faces Liberty North next week and they do not want to start 0-2. The Tigers will give the home crowd a good show but when it’s over it’s the Blue Jays who will lay claim to a season opening victory.

Lee’s Summit North at Ray-Pec

The heavily favored Broncos begin the Jason Rogers era on the road against a nearby rival. These two teams know each other well and may turn into a closer game than many think. In the end it’s still a Broncos victory giving Coach Rogers the first of what is hoped many wins at LSN.

Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs

There are no Torry’s to lean on this year but the Titans will have the most talented team in Coach Willie Horn’s three years at the helm of the program. As an added bonus the Titans will want to give coach a win at his previous stop of his coaching career. The Titans take a close one to open the season at 1-0 on this Friday night.

Summit Christian at St. Michael’s (Game played at LS North)

An interesting rivalry that continues to develop each year as the Eagles will travel down the road to visit the Guardians. The Eagles continue to build under head coach Justin Giger while the host Guardians will try to replace last year’s “Mr. Everything” Cam Zaun. The Guardians have enjoyed recent success in this matchup and that will continue for another year as they open the season at 1-0.

Blue Springs South at Liberty North

The Jaguars have expectations to be a better team this season but that may not show in this week one matchup. The Jags have the misfortune of starting the season on the road at the defending state champions. The host Eagles come away with yet another victory in what has been an impressive run of success.

Grain Valley at Raytown

The Raytown Blue Jays begin their season at home but most likely not in the victory column. A veteran coach in David Allie has the Eagles looking strong again this year. One can see the Blue Jays putting up a fight in this one but in the end it’s a loss to start the new season.

Raytown South at Smithville

Cardinals head coach William Harris has his alma mater pointed in the right direction however the host Warriors have been on another level in recent years. The Cards will play well on this night but not well enough as they return home with a 0-1 record.

Park Hill South at Grandview

The Dan Joiner era is over at Grandview but it may be his talented son the Bulldogs miss the most when they host the Panthers. The loss of a talent-rich senior class and a head coach will prove to be too much to overcome for the Bulldogs as the drop to 0-1 to begin the season.

