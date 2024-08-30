Don Leroy Lasswell, passed away August 29, 2024. He was born April 12, 1936 at home in Harrison County, MO, to parents, Benjamin Ephraim Lasswell and Waye Oneida Wilcoxson.

Growing up, Don participated in 4-H, FFA, played trombone, roller skated very gracefully to music. During High School he worked at AM Milk Delivery service in Lamoni, and the State Line full-service Filling Station doing full service including wiping windows, fueling up and checking tires. He graduated in 1954 from Mt Ayer High School. Don worked at the Alaska Roller Rink. He enlisted in the Army 11/10/1954 to 1958 where he was a specialist third class in Fairbanks Alaska. Don was baptized 3/25/1956 at Fairbanks Lutheran Fairbanks, Alaska. While working for John Deere in Platte City, MO, he met his future wife. He joined the Missouri State Highway Patrol in October 12,1958 and graduated from the Academy in Rolla Missouri and then he was stationed in Harrisonville, MO from 1958-1959 and lived in Butler, MO in 1959 when He married his wife of 65 years, Myrna Louise Grame on June 4, 1959 in Weston MO. They moved to Blue Springs Missouri in 1970 to go to work as Corporal of Jackson County Interstate Zone and then later moved to Smithville, MO, from 1973 to 1978 as Sergeant of Platte and Clay County. He was a member of Smithville Kiwanis Club from 1974-1978. In July 1976 he was involved in a life-threatening accident where he was struck by a pickup truck that was driven by a drunk driver while conducting a road check for a reported house burglary suspect. After 8 major broken bones, 2 surgeries and a 10-month recuperation period, Don returned to light duty work in April 1977. In 1978 he was transferred to Lee’s Summit, MO and was Sergeant of Unit Director of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement. He held that position until his retirement in September 1991 with a 33-year career with the Missouri Highway Patrol. Don’s career was highlighted by assignments to the Missouri Chief of Police Convention, Kansas City Riot Detail, Lincoln University detail and the Chicago Truck Show. He also assisted in judging National Truck Rodeos in Kansas City and Fort Worth, Texas. During his career he attended numerous seminars and training schools dealing with Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and the enforcement of Hazardous Material Regulations. He then pursued a passion of his throughout the years and opened a car dealership in Lone Jack, MO, called Caprice Motors. He loved going to Hy-Vee and talking to all the coffee group. Hobbies included buying, fixing up and selling cars, truck, trailers, motorcycles, 4 wheelers anything that he could make a dime on, reading the paper, taking care of the farm he inherited from his parents, boating, camping, traveling, hunting, and in his later years playing the slots. He loved all his dogs throughout his life and recalled all of them even through the late stages of dementia, Butch, Goochie, DD or Double D, and Blackie.

Preceding him in death were his parents; Ben and Waye Lasswell, brother; Max Lasswell,1984, niece; Janet Lasswell and nephew; Randy Lasswell. Survivors include his wife Myrna Lasswell of 65 years, 3 children; Brenda (Greg) Armstrong, Sheri Lasswell, Brian Lasswell and Janine Herling; 5 grandchildren, Colby (Anne) Vifquain, Chase Vifquain, Kali (Steve) Romboli, Logan Lasswell, Parker Lasswell, 1 great grandson; Gavin Don Vifquain, 1 great step granddaughter; MaeLyn Romboli, 2 nephews; Ron Lasswell (Lisa), Richard Lasswell and many other loved family members, good friends and neighbors.

Don was very much a family man that always was there for family members, friends, neighbors. Never cussed. He would pass 10 restaurants to get home to Myrnas good cooking (and to save a dime. He was not good with change, wearing blue jeans, using a computer or cell phone. While he was not that religious of a man, he always made sure Myrna got to church, even when out of town. His nickname Scrooge was fondly given to him from close friends and stuck with him throughout his later years.

A visitation will be held September 13, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Langsford Funeral Home. Innurnment will be at Pleasant Ridle Cemetery in Weston, MO.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO. 816-524-3700