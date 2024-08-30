Patricia Ann (Webber) Dyke, 87, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at her home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Atkinson Funeral Home in Harrisonville, MO, with the visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow services in Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery in Lee’s Summit, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or ASPCA.

Patricia was born in Kansas City, MO, on September 10, 1936, but was raised in Pleasant Hill and Greenwood, MO, by her single mother, Cecil, along with her sister and brother. The family moved to Lee’s Summit for her senior year in high school, where she graduated in 1954 from Lee’s Summit High School. She married James Dyke in 1955, and son, Bradley, and daughter, Heather, arrived a few years later. Patricia attended the First Presbyterian Church of Lee’s Summit, and was employed as a PBX operator at John Knox Village for many years. Until her health declined, she was a member of the League of Women Voters and worked on voter registration drives. Patricia was an outspoken champion of humanitarian causes, and did her best to challenge racism and to support women’s rights. She never faltered in her support of public education. She set a strong moral tone and was fearless in her advocacy.

Patricia’s life was built around her two children, and numerous relatives and friends—and her dogs: she rescued several over the years and gave them a good home. She loved nothing better than to have company, and welcomed everyone to her home. She will be sorely missed by all those who knew her and spent time with her. She was grateful for all the care she received as her health declined. She was steadfast in her faith and was comforted in her final days knowing that she would soon be with her Lord and her husband in the hereafter.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, James, in 1998; her mother, Cecil Bradshaw, in 1998; her elder sister, Hester; and her brother, Curtis.

She is survived by her son, Bradley, of the home; daughter, Heather, of Cumming, GA; and many extended family members and friends.