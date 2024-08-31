Lee’s Summit, MO – On 8/31/2024 at approximately 0736 hours, officers were dispatched to an address in the 2800 block of NW Chipman Road on the report of a burglary. The home owner stated a male subject had entered their residence and refused to leave.

The home owner shot the male subject once. The suspect fled the scene, as a passenger in a vehicle. Police stopped the vehicle and took two individuals into custody.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for minor injuries.

Detectives do not believe the homeowner and the suspect know each other and are working to establish a motive. There are currently no suspects at large in the case.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office for review.