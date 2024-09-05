By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

Staley at Lee’s Summit North (Friday Night Lights Tour stop)

The state-ranked Broncos finally come home to Broncos Stadium this week and look to give their fans a show against the always tough Staley Falcons. The host Broncos look to give first year head coach Jason Rogers a win in the team’s home opener. Week one showed the Broncos are potent on both sides of the ball and will easily ground the high flying Falcons to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit (Pat’s Pick of the week)

Week two sees an important matchup as Blue Springs travels to Lee’s Summit. Both are coming off of impressive opening wins. Blue Springs shut out the LS West Titans in an impressive rout. Lee’s Summit has a more experienced team than they fielded last season, but Blue Springs is probably too much. If the Wildcats play like they did last week, they win.

Oak Park at LS West

The Titans are happy to be at home and host their home opener after dropping their opener at Blue Springs. The visiting Northmen are in a good mood thanks to a win last week over Staley. This one will be a good one as the Titans put on a show for their home crowd. When it ends the Titans will have lost a close one to fall to 0-2 on the young season.

East at Summit Christian Academy

The Eagles take the field in their home opener against the Bears who lost their home opener last week. The Eagles enter 0-1 coming in off from battling St. Michael down to the end. Eagles led by Michael Ward will tame the Bears in this one and record win number one on the season.

St. Pius X at St. Michael’s (game played at B.S. South)

With everyone in Lee’s Summit playing at home this week the Guardians will play a home game at Blue Springs South High School where they meet state-ranked St. Pius X. The Warriors are a Class 5 team now and come in ranked at number five after starting the season with a tough loss at Class 6 ranked Rockhurst. The Guardians recorded a close win last week but won’t be as fortunate in this one as they fall to 1-1 on the year.

Raytown at Raytown South

It’s only week two, but these two rivals meet to lay claim to bragging rights for a whole year. Both teams enter at 0-1 and could use some good news. The host Cardinals have yet to score this season after getting shutout by number three ranked Smithville last week. The Cards will score this week in front of their fans and score enough to win this important rivalry game.

Blue Springs South at Park Hill South

The Jaguars impressively began their season with a narrow loss against top-ranked Liberty North last week so it’s easy to see why the Jags enter the state poll ranked at number eight this week despite the 0-1 mark Park Hill South opened the season with a win as well. The Jags will impress for a second straight week this time leaving the field with a victory.

Grandview at Kearney

The Bulldogs from Grandview travel north to meet up with the number one ranked in Class 4 Kearney Bulldogs. Grandview faces back-to-back teams who have plans for a deep post season run this season. The Bulldogs from Grandview return home at 0-2.

Buffalo at Mizzou (Game played Saturday at 6 p.m.)

It’s a sold out Saturday night show for Mizzou fans as two undefeated teams gather for a non-conference game. The visiting Bulls from Buffalo tout a stout defense but it’s the super-talented offense by the host Tigers that will prove to be the difference here as Mizzou moves to 2-0.

