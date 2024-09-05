Jackson County has filed a legal challenge against the State Tax Commission’s (STC) unlawful order. The order, which is filled with factual inaccuracies, is both unprecedented and dangerously politicized. It was issued on the same day the Attorney General won his August primary election. Notably, the STC dropped its lawsuit against the County the very next day, just before the Attorney General’s scheduled deposition concerning potential ethical violations.

Additionally, if implemented, the order would undermine fair and accurate property assessments and jeopardize the essential services that residents rely on daily.

The County’s petition to the court argues that the State Tax Commission’s order:

Violates Missouri’s State Constitution (paragraph 109) Goes beyond the agency’s legal authority (paragraph 126) Is not backed by actual evidence (paragraph 144) Is illegal and was issued improperly (paragraph 156) Is unjust and unreasonable (paragraph 169) Shows an abuse of authority (paragraph 181)

As a result, Jackson County is asking the court to overturn the STC’s order, declare it unconstitutional, illegal and unenforceable, and take any other necessary actions to prevent the order from being enforced.

“We believe the State Tax Commission’s order is not only misguided and dangerous, but also violates state law and constitutional standards,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “This legal challenge is about ensuring that the assessment process remains fair, transparent and in line with the law. We are committed to defending our procedures and the work that has been done.”

Properties in Jackson County have been inaccurately and inconsistently valued for decades, leading the STC to repeatedly direct the County to increase valuations in accordance with state law requirements, including during the 2021 reassessment. In response, the County invested significant effort, time and resources to comply, including bringing in outside experts to help with the 2023 reassessment.

The STC played an active role in this process, overseeing and assisting the County. They approved the assessment department’s maintenance plan, held regular meetings with the Assessor and staff, provided guidance on administrative, legal, appraisal, and technical matters, and reviewed and created reports on how the reassessment was being conducted.

This collaborative effort between the STC and the Assessment Department led to the County successfully meeting the STC’s compliance standards for the 2023 reassessment.

“State law requires properties to be assessed at their true market value, which we’ve worked hard to achieve,” said County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty. “While the process has been challenging, it’s essential for a fair and just tax system. This effort ensures that everyone in Jackson County is treated equitably, regardless of where they live, who they know or how much their home is worth.”

The 37-page filing details how the unlawful and dangerous order is the latest move in a political game, one that threatens to cause significant harm to taxpayers, school districts, cities and essential services—impacting them to the tune of approximately $117 million.

“The financial stability of our schools, fire districts and cities is critical to our ability to provide essential services to our residents,” said County Administrator Troy Schulte. “This filing is not just about the legalities—it’s about safeguarding the resources that support our schools, public safety and community programs. We are determined to defend against this order to protect the future of our County.”