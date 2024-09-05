By Fred Liggett

There has been talk all off season by Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches about a Threepeat something that has never been done before. While the pursuit of a third straight Super Bowl remains the ultimate goal something else must happen first. The Chiefs don’t want to repeat a 0-1 start to the season and have their season opener at Arrowhead end with a tough loss. Last season the entire league saw the Chiefs lose to the Detroit Lions 21-20.

This year NFL fans will be treated to a rematch of the AFC Championship game that was played just over seven months ago between the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. A noticeable difference from last year is where the fans will be watching the game on TV. This year the NFL kicks off its 105th season on NBC instead of Amazon. In fact it’s the Sunday Night Football in America crew that will announce the game. This means Mike Tirico and Chris Collinsworth are on the call.

The Chiefs, the AFC West Champions, have added WR Hollywood Brown and WR Xavier Worthy since the two teams last met. The Ravens, the AFC North Division Champions, added Pro Bowl RB Derrick Henry. The Chiefs lead the series vs the Ravens at 8-5. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 3-1 against the purple-clad group from Baltimore. Not only seeking another win but Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes could easily secure the franchise record for most passing yards in franchise history surpassing the legendary Len Dawson.

Despite what happened the last time these two teams met on the field the Ravens have said this is not a revenge game. Even without using revenge as motivation the Ravens know how important a positive result will be for them starting with playoff positioning. While Mahomes won the Super Bowl MVP it was Baltimore’s QB Lamar Jackson who won the NFL MVP honor. Jackson still has WR Zay Flowers as a weapon and the Ravens always stingy defense is healthy and ready to go.

The Chiefs only report one player on its game one injury report and that is WR Hollywood Brown who suffered a shoulder injury in the pre-season. The team’s off season was spent adding weapons for Mahomes to throw too. A number of veteran players were resigned as the team hopes to repeat last year’s achievement.

Before the game fans will enjoy seeing the new Super Bowl 58 championship banner be unveiled. After the kickoff fans will enjoy seeing two Super Bowl worthy teams do what they do best. When it ends Chiefs fans will have enjoyed seeing a familiar outcome as the Chiefs narrowly records win number one on the new season. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.