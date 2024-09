Janette Eileen (Theiss) Carr, 64, Lee’s Summit, MO, was born October 22, 1959 in Independence, MO and passed away September 2, 2024 at Saint Luke’s East Hospital Lee’s Summit, MO.

Janette is survived by her husband Ed; daughter Misty (Ben) Yancey, Harrisonville, MO; son Brandon (Mary) Carr, Crowley, TX; grandchildren, Luna and Aurora Yancey. Private services will be held with immediate family.