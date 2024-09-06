Judith Ann Routon was walked home on September 4, 2024. Waiting was her lifelong love for over 50 years Leroy. They were inseparable soul mates and enjoyed life together whether fishing, enjoying their lake cabin or building homes as their family grew to include survivors Roy (son) and Bonnie, Larry (son), Brenda (daughter) and Partner Linda Ash, Nick Alexander (brother), Christopher (grandson) Mikaela, their Children Landon, Londyn and Carson (great grandsons, Tyler and Tanner (grandsons) and Anissa Knight and Emery Knight.

Judy was active in bowling carrying the Teacher Training badge and countless Pins and badges. She never missed Casino Night or a bingo game.

She worked in the cafeteria for Lee’s Summit School District and began her career at Marion Merrill Dow Retiring on December 18, 1998.

Judy was welcomed home by Leroy, Sandy (sister) Joe, Johnnie and Tommie (brothers) as well as mentor Grace Routon, her parents, and many friends and family.

Judy lived a wonderful life full of friends, family, singing and laughter

Please join the Celebration of her life at Floral Hills East Cemetery on September 12, 2024, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Children’s Mercy Pediatric Cancer Unit.