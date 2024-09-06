Milton Earl Miller, 83, passed away on September 1, 2024 at his home in Lee’s Summit, while on hospice.

He was born at home in Ulysses, NE to George and Mildred (Jensen) Miller on September 30, 1940. He graduated from Ulysses High School, 1958. He moved to Independence, MO in 1964. Having attended Central Technical Institute, Kansas City, Milt received a degree in Electronics Engineering, 1966.

He retired from the Army National Guard units in Nebraska and Missouri upon 30 plus years’ service at the age of 60. He was a proud veteran.

Milt enjoyed reading, dancing at the Independence VFW, collecting old records, coins, and guns especially guns made by his father, George, and Uncle Harvey Miller. In his early years, he spent many hours roller skating and working on old cars.

Surviving Milt are: his daughter, Theresa Miller who was his caretaker, of Lee’s Summit, 2 grandsons, Josh Stolte, Oklahoma, and Shawn Stolte of Independence and their wives, 3 grandsons Sebastian, Everitt and Aticus Stolte , Independence: his sister, Jane Greiving and husband, Gary of Lincoln, NE plus numerous other relatives and friends. Proceeded in death by wife, Shirley, their 2 dogs, and his parents.

He was cremated. Milton will be given a military service prior to entombment.