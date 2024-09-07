September 7, 2024

The annual electronics recycling event at Lake Lotawana Community United Methodist Church will be on Saturday, Sep. 14 at 8 a.m. until 12 noon. It will be in the parking lot of the church at Gate 1 and 28901 NE Colbern Road, Lake Lotawana. As always, everyone is welcome.

The electronics recycler, MRC, will accept almost any item that has a plug or a battery. This includes, but is not limited to, computers, computer accessories, printers, TVs, cell phones, old telephones, small kitchen appliances, large home appliances, lawn equipment (gasoline and oil must be drained before bringing), and boat/car batteries.

Due to the high cost to recycle some materials in an environmentally correct manner, MRC will collect fees for some of the items as follows: CRT computer monitors $5, CRT TVs 26” or smaller $30, CRT TVs 27” and larger $50, console/rear projection TVs $50, big screen TVs $50, LED/LCD/Plasma TVs $20, and printers/copiers/MFPs $5. Fees may be paid by cash or check payable to MRC. Everything else is free to recycle. The electric company Evergy will pay the recycling fee for items containing Freon.

Evergy wants to encourage us to use energy efficient appliances so is offering up to a $200 recycling rebate to its electric customers. Please bring an electric bill to show your address and then 6 – 8 weeks after the event, Evergy will mail out rebate checks for refrigerators ($75), freezers ($75), room air conditioners ($25), and room dehumidifiers ($25) received by MRC Recycling. There is a limit of two small and two large appliances accepted per Evergy Missouri residential address. Appliances will be tested by MRC and must be in working order to be eligible for the rebate.

MRC was selected by the church to be the recycler because they are certified R2/RIOS recyclers. This assures us that the materials we drop off will be recycled in an environmentally responsible manner and that the data on our computers and devices will be wiped clean.

A more detailed list of items that can be recycled is on the church website at llcumc.org. Click the September calendar link under upcoming events.