September 7, 2024

Registration for the 2024 Raytown Youth Basketball League is open now through September 27 online at raytown.mo.us/parks.

Practices will be once a week (Monday – Thursday) starting November 6th. Coaches will notify participants near the end of October with day of week, time and location of practices. Games will be on Saturdays starting December 7, 14, 21, January 11, 18, 25 and February 1, 8, 15. Make-up snow date will be February 22.

Cost is:

$70.00* per player Kindergarten-3rd grade (Co-ed teams)

$80.00* per player 4th-6th grade (4th-5th Boys, 4th-6th Girls, 6th Boys)

Additional $10.00 for Non-Raytown School District students

*Includes award and game shirt.

The Raytown Educational Foundation provides partial program scholarships to eligible Raytown Youth Basketball League participants. To be eligible for a scholarship your child would need to qualify for or is currently receiving Free or Reduced School Lunches. You will need to fill out the Scholarship form (at raytown.mo.us/parks), attach a copy of the letter that was emailed to you for the 2024-25 school year and also fill out the Basketball Registration Form and bring all to the Raytown Parks office, 5912 Lane Ave. in Colman Park. The scholarship is 50% of the total cost of the program and the remaining balance must be made at the time of registration.

Raytown Youth Basketball League was established for the purpose of providing a healthy, recreational program for boys and girls interested in basketball. The league seeks to teach fundamental basketball skills and techniques; provide fun, enjoyment and game competition with responsible adult leadership, build minds and bodies through good clean sportsmanlike play, teach the importance of teamwork; and encourage all participants to complete what they start.