September 7, 2024

Raytown High School choral director Alex Kolster has been invited to join The Kansas City Chorale as a tenor for the 2024-2025 concert season.

The Kansas City Chorale is a 24-member professional vocal ensemble based in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 1982, it is known for its high artistic standards and wide-ranging repertoire, including classical, contemporary, and American music. Under the direction of Charles Bruffy since 1988, the chorale has gained national and international recognition, winning multiple Grammy Awards. Their performances are praised for their precision, blend, and emotional depth. For more information on the Kansas City Chorale, visit kcchorale.org.