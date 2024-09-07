September 7, 2024

By John Beaudoin

A mischievous spirit is roaming Lee’s Summit this Halloween season – specifically at Calaveras (219 SE Main Street) in historic Downtown.

A popular spot for tacos and tequila, Calaveras has transformed into NetherWorld for the next eight weeks – where the eerie and whimsical collide in a tribute to one of Halloween’s most infamous characters: Beetlejuice.

“NetherWorld at Calaveras isn’t just a bar,” owner Josh Edwards noted. “It’s an invitation to embrace all that is the darker side of the holiday. Where Beetlejuice reigns supreme and every moment is a celebration of the fantastical and the bizarre.”

The entire restaurant and bar has been transformed into the supernatural realm known as NetherWorld – filled with statues of Beetlejuice himself and overflowing with Halloween flare from the ceiling to the floor.

NetherWorld’s cocktail menu is a veritable nod to all things Halloween and autumn, too, featuring frozen drinks like the “Poison Apple” and twist on classic favorites, such as the S’mores Old Fashioned, Pumpkin Pie Martini, Ghost with the Most, Lydia’s Lament, the Corpse Bride and the Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. The full Calaveras food menu, including tacos, appetizers and entrees will also be available.

“We wanted to create a pop-up bar where the unusual feels right at home,” owner Lanni Edwards said. “This will be an unforgettable Halloween experience.”

NetherWorld is open now through Nov. 2, including Halloween night. For more information or to book a table, visit www.exploretock.com/calaveras-lees-summit.