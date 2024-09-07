September 7, 2024

A Raytown juvenile has been charged in the May 7, 2024, fatal shooting at a south Kansas City residence of a man and the wounding of another person, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Jewell Cobbins faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Assault in the 2nd Degree and three counts of Armed Criminal Action.*

According to court records filed this week, police officers responded on May 7, 2024, to a shooting call and found a victim on the front porch who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Video surveillance showed the defendant fired multiple shots at the residence, resulting in the death of a person and the injuring of another person. After the shooting, the defendant fled the scene and went to Research Medical Center. The defendant took multiple firearms from the car at the hospital and attempted to hide them behind a rock wall across the street.

On Sept. 3, 2024, Family Court certified the juvenile to stand trial as an adult.

*Charges are only accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or pleads guilty.

Charging document(s)