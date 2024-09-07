September 7, 2024

Tomatoes are the quintessential summer fruit. Yes, in the botanical world, they are fruit (flowers and seeds), but they are commonly known as vegetables. Beyond the identity crisis, tomatoes are packed with good nutrition— a vital choice to include in a healthy eating pattern.

Fresh Versus Canned Late summer is the time for harvesting local tomatoes, but when you need a fast, convenient ingredient, reach for the pantry for canned tomatoes. Harvested at their flavor and nutrition peak and processed within just a few hours, canned tomatoes are budget-friendly and speedy—with no washing or chopping required. Canned tomatoes also provide a bigger bonus when it comes to certain nutrients.

Nutrition Bonus – Lycopene Activation Tomatoes are nutrient-rich, with vitamins A and C, potassium, folic acid and fiber. When heated in the canning process, lycopene is activated, which is a powerful antioxidant. Tomato products account for more than 80% of the lycopene in the American diet and studies suggest that high lycopene intake is associated with lower rates of heart disease.1

More Lycopene Benefits According to the American Cancer Society, lycopene helps prevent gene damage. Eating abundant lycopene-rich foods, like tomato products (canned tomatoes, marinara sauce, salsa and tomato soup), may lower the risk of lung cancer and aggressive prostate cancer. Studies also show that people who eat plenty of plant foods rich in carotenoid antioxidants like lycopene have a lower risk of heart disease.2

Tips for More Tomato Wellness

• Bite into a taco covered with salsa, a pile of pasta smothered in marinara or a steaming bowl of tomato soup.

• Include processed tomato products regularly for health-protective nutrients (canned tomatoes, marinara sauce, tomato paste, salsa, and tomato soup)

• Pair diced tomatoes with egg dishes such as omelets or frittatas for a powerful protein and antioxidant combination.

• Toss diced tomatoes (fresh or canned/drained) into dips like Good Foods brand to boost nutrition content. Good Foods are 100% plant-based, free of the top 9 allergens, gluten-free, and vegan. Bold tomato-pairing flavors include Nacho Cheeze, Dill Pickle and Tangy BBQ.

Make Tomato Time Your Routine Tomatoes are the perfect healthy addition to any recipe. Remember to select bright-red fresh tomatoes and store them at room temperature away from direct sunlight. Never refrigerate fresh tomatoes, as it diminishes the flavor. Stock up on a variety of canned tomato products, from sauces to purees, paste and diced. Enjoy the tomato season while incorporating canned products all year round.

For a full-of-flavor tomato treat, use fresh or canned diced tomatoes in this summer salad recipe featuring two seasonal favorites—corn and tomatoes. This tasty spin on traditional salsa can be served with crispy tortilla or pita chips.

Tomato Tip: Use drained, diced canned tomatoes for convenience and a boost of the antioxidant lycopene.

Tomato Avocado Corn Salsa

Serves 4 (1 cup each)

All You Need:

1 (14.5-ounce) can Hy-Vee diced tomatoes, drained

1 cup whole-kernel yellow corn

1 avocado, peeled, seeded, chopped

½ cup red onion, diced

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

½ teaspoon Hy-Vee ground cumin

½ teaspoon Hy-Vee garlic powder

½ teaspoon Hy-Vee black pepper

Salt to taste (optional)

All you do:

In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, corn, avocado, onion, cilantro, lime juice, ground cumin, garlic powder, black pepper, and optional salt. Toss to combine, and serve with tortilla chips, tortillas or your favorite protein, as desired.

Note: This recipe can be prepared up to one hour in advance. Cover tightly and stir gently before serving. To further reduce sodium levels, use canned tomatoes without salt added. Nutrition Facts per serving: 118 calories, 15 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 67 g total sugar, 0 g added sugar, 6 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 2 g protein, 309 mg sodium. Source: Healthy & Delicious Cookbook from the Tomato Products Wellness Council (Recipe by Andrea Mathis, RD). Photo credit: Tomato Wellness.com. Shop all these ingredients at Hy-Vee Aisles Online. The information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice. This content was made possible with the sponsored support of our sponsors (Tomato Wellness and Good Foods). Cited Sources: 1. Mordente, A., Guantario, B., Meucci, E., Silvestrini, A., Lombardi, E., Martorana, G. E., … Bohm, V. (2011). Lycopene and Cardiovascular Diseases: An Update. Current Medicinal Chemistry, 18(8), 1146–1163. doi: 10.2174/092986711795029717. 2. Story, E. N., Kopec, R. E., Schwartz, S. J., & Harris, G. K. (2010). An Update on the Health Effects of Tomato Lycopene. Annual Review of Food Science and Technology, 1(1), 189–210. doi: 10.1146/annurev.food.102308.124120