September 7, 2024

The Lee’s Summit City Council met September 3 to discuss these issues.

Pictured from left to right: DAR Prairie Chapter Constitution Week Chair Julie Thomas, DAR Prairie Chapter Regent Regina Krause, Mayor Bill Baird

Constitution Week Proclamation

Mayor Baird issued a proclamation declaring September 17 – 23 as Constitution Week in commemoration of the 237th anniversary of the United States Constitution, a document that has served as a steadfast guardian of Americans’ liberties and inalienable rights throughout the ages.

Special Permit Public Hearing

An ordinance granting a Special Use Permit for major automotive repairs and automotive sales on land located at 1000 SE Blue Parkway, was given initial approval by City Council. The sale or lease of motor vehicles including motor homes, recreational vehicles, boats, trailers and trucks would be granted for a period of 10 years from the date of approval.

Property Tax Levy Process

The City Council heard a presentation on the process for setting the property tax levies for the City’s General Operating, Parks and Recreation and Debt Service funds. Jackson County provides final assessed values to the City in early September which are used to calculate the levy rate. The General Operating and Parks and Recreation levies are subject to the revenue neutral provisions of the Hancock Amendment. The debt service levy is limited by the need for debt service funding.

A public hearing is held on the new levy rate. This year, the public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 24. A final certification is due by Oct. 1 to Jackson and Cass counties.

The next meeting is September 10.