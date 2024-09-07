September 7, 2024

By Michele Kueny

Although many Kansas City metro residents were donning red to commemorate the Chiefs opening game, dozens of Meals on Wheels volunteers enthusiastically dressed in blue. Waving Royals flags, cars lined SE Blue Parkway eager to meet second baseman, Michael Massey, and assistant hitting coach, Keoni DeRenne, who generously spent their morning helping Meals on Wheels of Lee’s Summit distribute meals to over 100 residents.

“We are honored that the Royals organization would partner with us to feed the homebound in our community. What an incredible way to help us celebrate 50 years of service,” said Jenni Edwards, Operations Director for Meals on Wheels of Lee’s Summit.

Royals assistant hitting coach, Keoni DeRenne, didn’t hesitate when asked to help. He quickly coordinated the assistance of Michael Massey. “Keoni and Michael not only passed out the meals to be distributed by our drivers, but they also jumped in a car and made deliveries,” Susie Newsam, President of Meals on Wheels of Lee’s Summit shared.

Coming off a 4-1 win over the Guardians, the Royals day off was dedicated to giving back to the community that loves them. Leland and Becky Smith, longtime volunteer drivers and huge Royals fans, were thrilled to share their route, excited to watch the reactions of their clients. “Can you imagine opening the door to find Michael Massey holding your lunch?” Jenni mused.

The Royals resume play tonight against the Minnesota Twins, who they narrowly trail in the AL Wild Card race. Here’s hoping this act of kindness fuels a string of victories.